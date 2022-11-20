Lewis Hamilton rips up ‘gentleman’s agreement’ in Abu Dhabi

Lewis Hamilton disregarded F1’s so-called ‘gentleman’s agreement’ during qualifying ahead of Sunday’s final Grand Prix of the season in Abu Dhabi as he skipped the line by cruising past champion Max Verstappen. The Mercedes ace has suffered a miserable season this term amid issues with his car and was fifth in the Drivers’ Championship standings ahead of the race in the Middle East.

Drivers are usually reluctant to queue-jump in qualifying due to the symbolic agreement. But Hamilton had no intentions to wait for slower drivers ahead of him towards the end of Q1 as the track became crowded.

On the final corner as slow-moving cars left a gap for one another ahead of their flying laps, Hamilton and Verstappen both commented on the amount of traffic around them. But, while the Red Bull star decided to adhere to the unwritten agreement, Hamilton stepped on the gas to move ahead and begin his flying lap.

“Unbelievable,” snapped Verstappen, before laughing in disbelief. But his engineer attempted to calm him down over the radio as he told the 25-year-old: “Let them go. Let them play. Let him go. Let him play.”

