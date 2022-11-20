Ligue 1’s Top Clubs Join Forces to Build FFC and Enter the World of Football Metaverse on Web3

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2022 / Many top football clubs in Ligue 1 have deployed the metaverse collaboratively. They established the League of France Football Club, hoping to expand the influence of the league clubs. Meanwhile, they wanted to enhance fan stickiness, as well as the deep connection between football culture and fans.

The FFC is a football league on Web3 jointly launched by many top football clubs in Ligue 1. Ligue 1 top club Toulouse is currently already included. And the League of FFC will sign more Ligue 1 clubs to create a football ecosystem on the Web3.

The League of FFC is committed to building a football universe on Web3 jointly shared by several top football clubs through creating Web3 products, such as fan governance tokens, NFT, football games on-chain, etc. The project will also spread football culture worldwide through the promotion and operation of the Web3 track.

According to official information, the League of FFC will offer fans the chance to participate in the ecosystem of football stars and the development of football clubs under decentralization. FFC will also issue NFT Rights Cards for various club leagues, which will be an essential part of the FFC ecosystem. Holders will enjoy multiple rights and interests, such as voting rights, benefits, token airdrops, etc.

In the future, the League of FFC will keep signing new clubs and well-known stars, expand the scale of the league, provide positive feedback to the FFC ecosystem, and realize the deep integration of the entire league of Ligue 1.

FFC League is the first Web football ecosystem in the world to be launched as a multi-club league. The League of FFC has received significant attention from football fans and many players on Web3.

FFC is part of Fun Day Technology, a leading technology company. Fun Day is committed to connecting football with blockchain technology. Headquartered in Paris, France, the company owns several notable game projects.

About:

The League of FFC is an alliance of top soccer clubs from Ligue 1 and Web3 Soccer. A century-old club from Ligue 1 has already joined, and more Ligue 1 clubs will join in the future, along with the joint creation.

