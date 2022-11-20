Lloyds Bank scam warning over text scam

Posts like this serve as a way for fraudsters to harvest personal details commonly used by Britons as security answers for online banking.

If a scammer gains access to someone’s account, they may pretend to be the person and will often ask friends and family for money or banking details.

These types of posts come up frequently as legitimate companies use them as a way of trying to increase the engagement on their brand’s social media page.

One popular post is to ask a fun, nostalgic question. An example of a typical question is what was your first car.