“Makes a strong case MVP for 2022” – Tennis journalist on Novak Djokovic’s ‘strange’ year

2022 has been a bizarre year for former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic. Despite another successful season, which included a seventh Wimbledon title and three other trophies, the Serb had to sit out many big tournaments.

Djokovic was barred from competing at two of the four Grand Slams this season as well as four Masters 1000 events due to his unvaccinated status.

Tennis journalist Jon Weirthiem believes that the Serb is a strong contender for MVP despite having one of the “stranger” seasons in tennis history.

“The guy – by choice – missed two of the four Majors… And makes a strong case MVP for 2022. Without turning this into a referendum/culture war front on science/rugged individualism, can we agree this was one of the stranger winning seasons in Tennis history?” he tweeted.

He basically missed out on 10,000 possible points this year with the 3 majors and 4 masters he couldn't play. He would easily have been 1 again this year and it wouldn't have been close. Extremely impressive nonetheless.

“I would like to believe that I’m evolving” – Novak Djokovic