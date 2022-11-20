Maluma Went Viral After Walking Out Of An Interview — Here’s Why



Twitter: @gilmishali



Basically what happened was this: Qatar, which is suuuuper small, was selected to host the World Cup years ago. However, it had no way of sustaining this — no stadium, hotels, etc. So, they had to turn to migrant workers to build these things. But the workers suffered abuse and had to work in faulty infrastructure, which ultimately resulted in thousands of deaths. According to a report by The Guardian, “More than 6,500 migrant workers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have died in Qatar since it won the right to host the World Cup 10 years ago.”