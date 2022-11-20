Maluma Went Viral After Walking Out Of An Interview — Here’s Why

You probably know Maluma — he’s a Colombian superstar known for songs like “Corazón” and “Felices los 4.”
Well, this week Maluma went viral while doing an interview to promote “Tukoh Taka,” the official FIFA Fan Festival Anthem.
The interviewer asked him about why he would participate in the World Cup this year, considering it’s in Qatar, a country that’s been at the center of controversy for human rights violations.
Maluma said, “Yeah, but it’s something I can’t resolve. I just came here to enjoy life, to enjoy soccer — the party of soccer. It’s not actually something I need to be involved with. I’m here enjoying my music — playing soccer too.”
The interviewer pressed him further, intimating that he was “white-washing” the situation.
“Do I have to answer that question?” Maluma said, clearly agitated.
Maluma then put his microphone down and got up.
“You’re rude,” he said as he stormed off.
“This is what people say — this is what people think,” the interviewer said. Maluma did not respond.
Maluma has not commented on the situation, but we will update you if he does.
