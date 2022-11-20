Man shouted ‘you’re all sausages’ after sweet shop axe attack





A man shouted “you’re all grasses, you’re all sausages” as he was being arrested by police after chasing his brother with an axe and smashing a sweet shop window, a court has heard. Frankie Parr, 33, of Mersey Street, St Helens, was said to have got into an argument with his brother, Andrew, over money earlier this year, which led to the altercation.

Liverpool Crown Court heard on Wednesday that Frankie had reportedly threatened to blow up the Sweet Retreat on Elephant Lane in St Helens, which was owned by his brother’s partner, Laura Hillcherry. Martin Walsh, prosecuting, said that on the evening of March 29, she was contacted by a friend who told her Frankie had turned up at the shop. When she arrived on scene, she saw him holding an axe in his hand, the court heard, before realising one of the shop window’s had been smashed, causing £576 of damage. Her husband was also present, Mr Walsh said, before Frankie launched at him, with the two brothers “running up and down the street”.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Mr Walsh said that when police arrived, Frankie could be heard shouting “say no comment” and “you’re all grasses, you’re all sausages” as he was being detained. In a victim impact statement to the court, Ms Hillcherry reportedly said she no longer felt safe in her home, and that her mental health had suffered from the incident. She said she had decided to sell the sweet shop following the incident as she didn’t feel comfortable working there on her own. Ms Hillcherry described herself now as a “paranoid, nervous wreck”, the Echo reported, and that she had since installed extra safety features to her home.

Frankie was sentenced on November 16, alongside his 19-year-old nephew Gareth, over an attack on a man at the Vine Tavern pub in St Helens on August 6 this year. Wyns Williams, defending, was said to have told the court that Frankie had “adverse childhood experiences” and that he had allegedly been punched first at the pub, despite this not constituting self-defence. The court also heard the 33-year-old had a history of drug and alcohol use. Frankie pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm in relation to his role in the assault on Steven Rigby at the pub. He was sentenced to 12 months for this offence.

He was also reportedly handed a two-year consecutive sentence for affray over the incident at the sweet shop in March. And he was given a restraining order preventing him from contacting Andrew, Ms Hillcherry and their children. Sentencing, Judge Gary Woodhall said that there was “a clear pattern of violent behaviour”.

Meanwhile, Gareth was said to be sentenced to four-and-a-half years at a young offenders’ institute for wounding with intent in relation to the pub altercation, as well as 12 months for breaching a suspended sentence. He was also given a 21-month concurrent sentence for possession of a bladed weapon. Both Frankie and Gareth were handed restraining orders preventing them from contacting Mr Rigby.

