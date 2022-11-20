Man Utd ace Cristiano Ronaldo given dressing down over Wayne Rooney

Ronaldo also mocked Rooney for his appearance during his chat with Morgan, which aired in two parts this week, as he hissed: “I don’t know why he criticises me so badly – probably because he finished his career and I’m still playing at high level. I’m not going to say that I’m looking better than him – which is true.”

But now legendary Red Devils star Sammy McIlroy, who played alongside George Best and Bobby Charlton, has told Ronaldo exactly what he thinks of his comments.

“He wouldn’t have lasted two minutes in our day with the things he’s doing now,” McIlroy exclusively revealed to The Mirror’s Neil Goulding. “Ronaldo would have been sorted out, thrown out of the dressing room and told to get on with it during my era. He’s over-stepped the line – not just what he said about the manager, but also what he’s said about Wayne Rooney as well.

