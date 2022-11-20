Man Utd ace Cristiano Ronaldo given dressing down over Wayne Rooney

Ronaldo also mocked Rooney for his appearance during his chat with Morgan, which aired in two parts this week, as he hissed: “I don’t know why he criticises me so badly – probably because he finished his career and I’m still playing at high level. I’m not going to say that I’m looking better than him – which is true.”
But now legendary Red Devils star Sammy McIlroy, who played alongside George Best and Bobby Charlton, has told Ronaldo exactly what he thinks of his comments.
“He wouldn’t have lasted two minutes in our day with the things he’s doing now,” McIlroy exclusively revealed to The Mirror’s Neil Goulding. “Ronaldo would have been sorted out, thrown out of the dressing room and told to get on with it during my era. He’s over-stepped the line – not just what he said about the manager, but also what he’s said about Wayne Rooney as well.
MUST READ: World Cup sponsor Budweiser mock last-minute beer ban enforced at Qatar stadiums
“He’s done everything wrong. He doesn’t want to be at Manchester United – and he should have gone in the summer. But nobody wanted him. And to be fair to this manager he’s stuck up to it and hasn’t bowed down to him. He’s the boss and he’s showed Ronaldo that.
“For me Ronaldo still thinks he’s the main man – but I’m sorry he’s not, he’s had his day. I think Ronaldo will always have his fans at Manchester United – and rightly so because of what he’s achieved at the club. But the fans have got to realise at 38 his career is going to have to come to an end. The fans have got to get behind [Erik] ten Hag, now, because he’s here for the future.
“Ronaldo’s still in fantastic condition, but he’s nowhere near the player he was at Real Madrid – he’s well past his best. It’s a shame the way things have turned out with Ronaldo because he’s been one hell of a footballer. But you can’t say the things he’s said and be expecting everyone to be happy.”
Source link