Mariupol mayor says Russians destroyed more than the Nazis

Moscow’s forces laid siege to the city for almost three months, pummelling it with artillery and creating a humanitarian catastrophe. Around 20,000 people are believed to have been killed and an estimated 100,000 people are without electricity, running water or gas in a city hollowed out by war.

Mariupol will go down in history as one of the most heavily bombed cities since World War Two.

But Mariupol’s Mayor, Vadym Boychenko, said Ukrainian troops will continue expelling Russian troops from the country after liberating Kherson and Kharkiv.

He said: “We expect further progress in the southern direction.

“The military has already said the Russians will be expelled from our land approximately next spring. I believe in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and I believe in my son, who serves and defends our country today.

“In two months, Russian troops inflicted more damage on Mariupol than German troops did in two years of occupation during World War Two.

“In fact, 90 per cent of all city infrastructure has damage of varying severity. Eleven out of 15 hospitals have been destroyed, 39 out of 63 schools have been destroyed, 25 out of 79 kindergartens have been completely wiped out.”

Mr Boychenko met with the European Bank in Poland to discuss a fund for rebuilding the destroyed city.

He said: “There have already been examples in world history when cities were reborn from the ashes of war. For example, Warsaw, Gdansk, Rotterdam, and Dresden.

“With support from partners like the EBRD, the World Bank and USAID there is no doubt that Mariupol will revive and will not only return to greatness but will become even stronger.”