Martial ‘lashes out at youth player’ in Man Utd training bust-up

Manchester United star Anthony Martial was reportedly involved in a training ground bust-up with youth star Dan Gore on Wednesday. The pair had to be dragged apart, it has been claimed, and the incident has left Erik ten Hag with another issue to overcome, with the Cristiano Ronaldo saga still fresh in the mind.

Tensions are high at United currently, despite numerous stars not even being present at Carrington due to the Qatar World Cup. One player who was surprisingly overlooked by their international manager is Martial, who was not called upon by Didier Deschamps despite his growing injury list.

According to The Mirror, Martial was on the receiving end of a crunching tackle from Under-18 star Gore and furiously approached the teenager. Tempers flared as Martial ‘lashed out’ at the academy product, catching him.

Gore is thought to have ‘stood his ground’ in the confrontation before the two players were quickly separated. The training session was then put on pause whilst Ten Hag dealt with the incident, keen to resolve the matter before senior players were given a midseason break.

