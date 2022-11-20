Martin Brundle ‘thrown out’ of F1 grid walk chat with Pep Guardiola

While Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes will be gunning for the race in to end the 2022 season, most of the focus was on Sebastian Vettel before his retirement. The four-time world champion was given a guard of honour by his peers ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix starting.

And many have paid tribute to the German driver this week with Toto Wolff explaining how Vettel “set the bar”. Wolff said: “He set the bar high, the way he worked and got himself in the position to be in the best car and outscore everyone four seasons in a row. That was really impressive.”

The 35-year-old starts his final race in ninth just ahead of Fernando Alonso, who will replace him at Aston Martin next year.