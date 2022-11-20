Martin Clunes on character return for Doc Martin Christmas special

On Sunday’s instalment of Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh, the host welcomed guests Arlene Phillips and Martin Clunes onto the show. During his conversation with Martin, the duo spoke about the drama coming to an end after 18 years. Althoug fans can see the Doctor one last time in the upcoming festive special.

Last month, the long-running ITV drama finally came to an end after 10 seasons spreading across 18 years.

In the last episode, viewers watched as the doctor decided not to move to London and stay in the small fishing village of Portwenn much to the delight of everyone in the village.

It concluded with him picking up the ‘For Sale’ sign outside of his surgery as he chucked it into the sea.

With many left emotional knowing this was the end of Doc Martin, fans are anticipating the Christmas special where they can see the doc, his family and Portwenn residents for one last hurrah.