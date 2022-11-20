Martin Lewis predicts when new £900 cost of living payments will come

The Winter Fuel Payment will also again be supplemented by a pensioner cost of living payment, which this year was between £150 and £300.

The payment is available for Britons born before September 26, 1956, with eligible people being sent a letter in October or November to tell them how much they are due.

This winter, all Britons are also receiving £400 as an energy bills discount – this support will not be repeated next year.

The discount is being paid across six months, with two £66 payments in October and November, and four £67 instalments, from December to March.