Matt Hancock’s girlfriend ‘not mingling’ with I’m A Celeb families

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! eliminations have begun with the celebrity’s families flying over to Australia to greek them as they cross over the iconic bridge as they exit the jungle. This year, former Health Secretary Matt Hancock entered the competition after receiving scrutiny from the public. Now, his girlfriend Gina Coladangelo has flown over to Australia to greet him as he makes his exit but it has been reported that she has not been mingling with the rest of the families.

During the coronavirus pandemic and the peak of Matt’s career as Health Secretary, Gina was his aide.

The pair, who were both married, were caught having an affair on CCTV in his office, leaving the general public outraged.

Matt was also scrutinised for not following his own “guidelines” of staying in their own bubble and not travelling for unnecessary reasons.

Since his arrival on the show, he admitted to campmates that he did break his own guidelines, but insisted that he did it for “love”.

