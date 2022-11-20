Meghan and Harry slammed for ‘wanting royal title just to earn money’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s docuseries will reportedly launch on Netflix in December, according to People. Earlier this year in an interview with Variety, the Duchess of Sussex reflected on this project explaining how the couple “trusted” Netflix with their “story”. However, royal biography Angela Levin aired her disappointment at the series if it goes ahead as planned.

On GB News, Angela vented: “You can’t have your cake, eat it and actually spit it out.

“If you criticise the monarchy endlessly, and think how awful it is, and everybody’s trapped who’s in there, why do you want to hold the title?”

“If it’s just for money that’s not right. You can’t just use royal titles to earn money for yourself,” she claimed.

The royal biographer continued: “I think we need to see what the documentary on Netflix will be like, which is coming out in December.

Read more: Dan Wootton blasts Prince Harry’s Netflix deal: ‘I’m so angry’