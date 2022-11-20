Meghan and Harry slammed for ‘wanting royal title just to earn money’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s docuseries will reportedly launch on Netflix in December, according to People. Earlier this year in an interview with Variety, the Duchess of Sussex reflected on this project explaining how the couple “trusted” Netflix with their “story”. However, royal biography Angela Levin aired her disappointment at the series if it goes ahead as planned.
On GB News, Angela vented: “You can’t have your cake, eat it and actually spit it out.
“If you criticise the monarchy endlessly, and think how awful it is, and everybody’s trapped who’s in there, why do you want to hold the title?”
“If it’s just for money that’s not right. You can’t just use royal titles to earn money for yourself,” she claimed.
The royal biographer continued: “I think we need to see what the documentary on Netflix will be like, which is coming out in December.
“And also, what Prince Harry’s book will be like when it comes out at the beginning of January.
“If he’s going to attack the Royals and attack his father and attack his stepmother, I don’t think they will like that.”
Angela claimed the royal family “will be very upset” by Harry’s book if he lashes out at Charles and Camilla.
Oscar-nominated documentary director Liz Garbus heads up the team behind Harry and Meghan’s series.
“For me, having worked on Suits, it’s so amazing to be around so much creative energy and to see how people work together and share their own points of view.”
“That’s been really fun,” the Duchess of Sussex added.
Meanwhile, GB News host Dan Wootton recently savaged the Duke of Sussex’s decision to work with Netflix.
He raged at Harry for filming a docuseries with the streaming service after the latest release of The Crown.
