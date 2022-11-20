‘Meghan for President’ T-shirts’ spark furious backlash





Clothing suggesting Meghan Markle could throw her hat into the political ring for the 2024 US presidential elections have been ridiculed on social media. Nearly two-thirds of respondents feel the Democrats should choose a female candidate for president in the 2024 elections, exclusive polling by the Democracy Institute for Express.co.uk has previously revealed.

More than a quarter of 1,500 prospective Democrat voters said the Duchess of Sussex would be their choice from a list of potential candidates. This meant that Meghan came out on top of current vice president, Kamala Harris. In May, US President Joe Biden’s sister suggested that “of course” the Duchess of Sussex could be a good presidential prospect in the future. Valerie Biden Owens told Good Morning Britain: “It’s wonderful to have women in politics, the more women we have, the better our democratic system will work.”

The late RFK’s daughter, and the niece of Democratic President John F. Kennedy, said the Duke and Duchess were deserving of the Ripple of Hope award for their “heroic” stance against “structural racism”. The award is reserved for “exemplary leaders”, with several former presidents among its recipients. Kerry Kennedy told Spanish outlet El Confidencial: “They went to the oldest institution in UK history and told them what they were doing wrong, that they couldn’t have structural racism within the institution; that they could not maintain a misunderstanding about mental health. “They knew that if they did this there would be consequences, that they would be ostracised, they would lose their family, their position within this structure, and that people would blame them for it. DON’T MISS:

“They have done it anyway because they believed they couldn’t live with themselves if they didn’t question this authority. I think they have been heroic in taking this step.” Reacting to the announcement, one Twitter user posted an image of a a black T-shirt bearing the slogan, “Meghan 2024”. They called the suggestion of a presidential bid “bonkers”, with another social media user replying: “If she is taken seriously then America really is in trouble.’ The Duke and Duchess’s Archewell foundation encouraged US citizens to vote during the midterm elections earlier this month. They offered a service helping to locate the nearest polling station, and provided advice on how best to cope with the queues.

