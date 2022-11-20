Meghan more ‘influential’ than Charles – but not as much as late Queen

Even the late Princess Diana, who died 25 years ago, ranked ahead of her former husband King Charles in fifth place.

Princess Diana, who is portrayed by Elizabeth Debicki in the latest season of The Crown, still pulls in 927,000 searches a year.

This, combined with the Princess Diana hashtag on TikTok being viewed 9.8 billion times, and the nearly 1.2 million Instagram hashtags on the list, makes her one of the most influential royals.

Prince William, 40, ranked in sixth place in-between his parents, with 966,000 Google searches, 5.5 billion TikTok views and 1,042,300 Instagram hashtags.

READ MORE: ‘I was miserable’ – Fergie shares how she ‘lost close to 50 pounds’