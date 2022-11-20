Michael J Fox kisses wife in emotional embrace amid health woes

The now retired actor, 61, received the honorary Oscar known as the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award which is given to an individual, “whose humanitarian efforts have brought credit to the industry”.

Michael J Fox, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 1991, was joined by his wife, Tracy Pollan, and the couple’s four children.

Michael’s Back To The Future co-star, Christopher Lloyd, was also in attendance and additionally sent his support.

The actor gratefully accepted a high honor at the 13th Annual Governors Awards on Saturday in Los Angeles.

He created the Michael J. Fox Foundation to help fund further research for the disorder in 2000.

Michael and Tracy shared a kiss in a sweet embrace when the actor accepted the award.