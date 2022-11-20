Michael Wayne “Mike” Jones, 61, of Flaherty, passed away Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.

Mike was born Sept. 15, 1961, the son of Joseph Frederick and Willie Lee Jones.

Mike was a man of many interests, but his favorite hobby was riding his Harley Davidson.

He always said he hoped the good Lord had Harley’s in heaven.

Mike had a servant’s heart and enjoyed helping others.

If he heard of a need, he was there to help.

His greatest love, however, was his wife, Debbie, who he always proclaimed as his “Baby” to anyone who asked.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Joe Billy, Bobby, Truman and Jimmy Jones; and three sisters, Laura Jones, Louise Weible and Rosella Boykin.

Survivors include his loving wife, Debbie Adkisson Jones; two sons, Michael Jones Jr. and Jeremy Jones; four stepchildren, Melody Ann Malito, Adam Malito, Brittney Rousseau and Jody Whelan; six grandchildren, Hanna, Leila, Mariah, Kara, Ben and Gracie; his first great-grandchild that is due in April; two sisters, Sheila Marie Jones and Joyce Ann Wilhoyte; his favorite niece, Rose Rich; and numerous other nieces and nephews.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Flaherty with the Rev. Ben Brown officiating.

Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues from 9 to 10:20 a.m. Wednesday at Hager Funeral Home in Brandenburg,

