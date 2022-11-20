Mick Schumacher Reveals His Relationship With Sebastian Vettel as The 4x World Champion Bids Goodbye

With the final race of the season coming to an end, Sebastian Vettel’s retirement becomes a reality that many are still not ready for. Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel is moving on from the F1 grid, and this is a truth that isn’t an easy pill to swallow.

Haas’ Mick Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel hold a very dear relationship that is unique in the F1 world. Watching Sebastian go, isn’t easy for Mick. This is going to be a hard year for the young German as he too contemplates his next move in F1 since his contract with Haas has ended.

Mick is extremely emotional about all the big changes incoming, and to be able to navigate that without Sebastian might be even harder, as Mick recently revealed the role Vettel played in his life.

Mick Schumacher admitted to Vettel holding a very special place in his life. He said, “He’s like a dad, in some ways, to me as well.”

Vettel and Schumacher have always been close, considering the special friendship Vettel and the legendary Michael Schumacher have had in the past. Vettel has always looked out for the young German, and Mick has always shared how grateful he is for Vettel’s presence.

Before the race day, Mick also paid a tribute to Vettel as he wore a similar-looking hamlet as the four-time champion.

Mick Schumacher said he looked forward to sharing the last race with Sebastian Vettel

Mick, after hearing Vettel’s retirement news in July, got extremely candid about his relationship with Sebastian Vettel. He was happy about his transition, as he stressed on how much Vettel loves his home life. He hopes to meet him often, now that he’d have more time as well.

He said, “I support him and in all of that for sure. And he might not be racing anymore next year, but for sure I’ll be seeing him as much as I can. And yeah, I’m sure we won’t, let’s say, stop speaking or anything like that.”

“I think it’s going to be the other way around that actually we’ll probably meet up more and see each other more just because he has more time,” he said, in conclusion.

F1 fans around the world are gutted to be watching their beloved F1 men leave the sport. But it’s always heartwarming to see some bonds that triumph over the cut-throat competition that F1 is.