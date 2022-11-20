Mike Tindall leaves Jill Scott stunned as they take on eating trial

Mike also remains top of the list with odds of 7/1 to go all the way. Meanwhile, Matt Hancock is in with an 8/1 shot of being the next celebrity to be eliminated from the show.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “We finally have a proper race on our hands for this year’s I’m A Celebrity crown, with Owen Warner leapfrogging Jill Scott to head the betting.”

He added: “Elsewhere, while Sue was once among the frontrunners to go all the way, she now looks a dead cert to be sent packing next.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! airs daily from 9pm on ITV.