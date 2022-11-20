Categories
Showbiz

Mike Tindall mocked by I’m A Celebrity’s Sue Cleaver over tiny trunks


Camp leader Mike updated camp with the news that no-one would be leaving that morning.

Chris Moyles responded: “It’s great news that no-one’s leaving today.” 

Boy George added: “Takes a little bit of stress out of the morning.” 

However, in the Bush Telegraph Sue said: “I should be really excited that no-one’s going home, I’m just feeling a little bit low. I’m homesick, I’m tired. I’ve hit a wall.” 

Sue went off to have a little cry in RV with Mike following her in to give her a hug.

She told him: “I’m just having a moment, that’s all, just one of those mornings.

“I don’t want to do a Trial, I don’t want to do a challenge, I don’t want to eat the s***. I don’t want to sleep with you.”

Laughing, Mike replied: “Agh, I get that. Just think how Zara feels.” 

When using the dunny, Seann had a fright and called on his campmates for help. 

Seann explained in the Bush Telegraph: “Woke up, go for a wee, and there is a massive spider on the wall.”

He called on Chris for help but the radio legend felt the comedian was being slightly overdramatic.

In the Bush Telegraph, Chris commented: “I had a little look at this spider. With my vast jungle experience I said, ‘Absolutely fine, totally safe.’”  





