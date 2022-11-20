Mike Tindall mocked by I’m A Celebrity’s Sue Cleaver over tiny trunks

Camp leader Mike updated camp with the news that no-one would be leaving that morning.

Chris Moyles responded: “It’s great news that no-one’s leaving today.”

Boy George added: “Takes a little bit of stress out of the morning.”

However, in the Bush Telegraph Sue said: “I should be really excited that no-one’s going home, I’m just feeling a little bit low. I’m homesick, I’m tired. I’ve hit a wall.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity’s Sue Cleaver suffers huge blow ahead of next eviction