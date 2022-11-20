Minecraft map turns the sandbox into competitive football game

A Minecraft map can do a lot of different things in the sandbox game. The simple joy of the game is the ability to experience so many different things, and thanks to our ability to create as players, as well as a plethora of cool DLC packs and Marketplace items, there’s always something new to discover.

In fact, you can even do real-world good by looking into some Minecraft maps, like the Mangrove Restoration map that helped raise $227,000 for charity. However, if you’re just here to have fun, then you’ll definitely want to check out the brand-new Soccer Celebration map on the Minecraft Marketplace. Just try and swallow the word “soccer” if you’re not from the USA.

This map allows you to live out all of your wildest football game dreams. Well, assuming those dreams all take place in a world of voxels. You’ll get your chance to pick a mob team, practice a load of drills to level up your own skills, and then eventually see if you can take your team all the way to the top. There’s a surprising amount of depth here, and it should scratch that World Cup itch.

We’re not sure the teams here will be in the actual World Cup, but we’re pretty sure things would be more interesting if we had players repping their favourite Minecraft mobs instead of their countries. That could just be us though. If you like the sound of this Minecraft map, you can download Soccer Celebration here.

If you’ve got a taste for a different way of playing Minecraft, then we definitely recommend you have a look at the best Minecraft servers and best Minecraft mods. There are so many cool ways to play the game, so get out there and explore.