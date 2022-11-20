Mum details the baby name she ‘regrets’





A mum told viewers many people struggled to pronounce her son’s name, despite trying to choose a name that was “short, international, and easy to pronounce”.

The TikTok user is the owner of TINOK, a brand of silicone table wear for kids and babies. She has a huge 123K followers on her account, where she shares her parenting insights and tips. Her videos have had a huge 1.9M likes and her video detailing her issues with her baby’s name has had over a quarter of a million views. Eli told her fans her son had issues with the name “Seth” due to where she lives. She responded to a video asking any parents if they “regret” their children’s names. The parenting expert said: “Not that I regret the name that I chose for my child. I thought I chose a name that was short, international, and easy to pronounce. The name I chose is not popular in Australia.” READ MORE: Mum of six shares ‘the magic method’ – ‘greatest parenting hack’ to make children behave

“My son’s name is Seth. I have to say Seth like Seth Rogan or no one knows what I’m saying.” The content creator explained: “We usually get ‘Seeth’ or ‘Steph'”. Seth is a boy’s Hebrew name meaning “placed” or “appointed”. It appears in the Bible and the Torah, is was the name of Adam’s third son in the First Testament. Famous Seths include actors Seth Green, Seth Rogan, and Seth McFarlane. The name reached peak popularity in the year 2000 in the US, according to Social Security Administration. A number of other parents chimed in claiming their sons, also named Seth, had similar issues. One said: “My son’s name is Seth and I did not think it was a name I’d have to spell out so often.” DON’T MISS

French parenting hack will make your baby ‘sleep through the night’ [EXPERT]

Millie Mackintosh’s best parenting hacks for raising her two children [INTERVIEW]

Mum’s genius £3 hack to stop car sickness in kids [INFLUENCER]

Another said: “German here: Don’t think most Germans would pronounce that correctly, they’d probably just say Set.” One parent said: “I knew the name before you said it. Same my Seth has had so many issues with his name.” Other parents discussed issues people had spelling other names they had given to their children. “Same here!” one parent said, “My American self wishes I would’ve known that Milla here sounds like Miller. I should’ve chosen one L then maybe they can say ‘Mee-la’”.” Another wrote: “I named my daughter Lyla and my husbands whole family says Layla cause that’s how they pronounced it in their language.” “I named my girl Coraline thinking no issues will come of it just to get ‘Korra-Lean’ every damn time,” one said. Another said: “Marianne…the amount of people that say Marie anne or Mary Anna!”

Another parenting expert shared her “crucial” tips to get babies to sleep. Amanda Jenner is a parenting expert and a global potty training and toddler specialist. The author of Potty Training Magic spoke about getting babies and children to sleep all through the night. Sleep is incredibly important for children, to boost their development and protect their health. Studies show children who get enough sleep learn better, have better memory and attention, show better behaviour, and have better physical and mental health. She told parents is very important to establish a routine, and dress children in the right PJs. Sleepwear that is too warm will wake children in the night.

Like Loading...