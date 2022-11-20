Munguia smashed Coria in Guadalajara | DAZN News Norway

Jaime Munguia did not jeopardise his position for the world title fight he has been waiting for three years and in less than nine minutes ended the hopes of Argentine Gonzalo Coria.

In the Astros Arena in Guadalajara on Saturday night, the former Mexican champion took the win by a three-round knockout at 2:32 in an evening that was broadcast worldwide on DAZN.

Munguia, who hopes to face Gennady Golovkin or Jermall Charlo for a world championship in the first half of 2023, showed his punching power over the fighter who lost to champion Zhanibek Alimkhanuly two years ago and proved he is ready to challenge for that crown.

Training under the orders of the former world champion Erik Morales, Munguia showed a great improvement in his skills, as with more control in his combinations and better space management he was able to put his opponent where he needed to end the fight as soon as possible.

With this result, Munguia improved his record to 41-0 with 33 knockouts and declared himself ready to finally get a shot at a world belt or a top contender.

If you missed the fight, here on DAZN News you can watch a minute-by-minute what happened or relive the fight on the app