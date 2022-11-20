Murder probe launched after baby and toddler die in flat fire





Police in Nottingham have launched a murder investigation after a baby and a toddler died in a flat fire in the town of Clifton. Emergency services rushed to the scene in Fairisle Close at 3.17am today after a fire broke out in the first-floor flat of a two-storey property. A woman and two young children, aged three and one, were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation The two youngsters were Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham but were pronounced dead. The woman remains in a critical condition.

An early joint fire and police investigation concluded the fire was started deliberately. Nearby homes were evacuated as fire crews tackled the blaze, which was extinguished at around 4am. Detective Chief Inspector Greg McGill, who is leading the investigation, said: “These are tragic and very sad circumstances, and my thoughts are with the family of those involved. “Following a joint investigation with Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service we have established that the fire was started deliberately. “We are appealing for witnesses who were in the area at that time and saw something suspicious to please come forward and help us with the investigation.

“We have a team of detectives who are working hard to establish the circumstances and our inquiries remain in their early stages.” Inspector Ben Lawrence, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This tragic incident has resulted in two children sadly losing their lives and my thoughts, first and foremost, are with their loved ones at this time. “We understand residents living nearby will be shocked by this news and have concerns about what happened. We will continue to maintain a policing presence in the area and we will be working to reassure them as best we can in the coming days. “If anyone has any concerns I’d encourage them to speak to one of our officers.”

Group Manager for Prevention at Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, Chris Clark, added: “All of our thoughts are with the family of those involved and we send our deepest condolences. Alongside the police we will now investigate the cause of this fire and tragic loss of life. “We recognise what has happened will be deeply distressing for the local community, and we will be in the area to offer reassurance to residents over the coming days.” Nottingham City Council leader, Councillor David Mellen, said: “I am so saddened to hear this tragic news. The loss of two young children is completely heart-breaking. “We’ll do all we can to support the family and community at this deeply upsetting time.”

Nottinghamshire Police have said anyone that can assist the investigation can submit it to the Public Portal (mipp.police.uk). Those preferring to speak to the police can call 101 and ask for Nottinghamshire Police quoting incident 0110_20112022. Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. THIS IS A BREAKING STORY. MORE TO FOLLOW…

