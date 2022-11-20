Mystery Men Was a Superhero Movie Ahead of Its Time

Released in 1999, Mystery Men was initially regarded as a colossal misfire. Bad timing saw it opening opposite M. Night Shyamalan’s The Sixth Sense — a move that also claimed Brad Bird’s animated masterpiece The Iron Giant — and its openly satirical story about inept superheroes went over the public’s head. That left it discarded and forgotten amid an unquestioned low point in the genre’s history.





Time has revealed it as far better than early critics believed, and it’s engendered a loyal cult following in the ensuing years. It’s also an eerily prescient work, predicting the off-the-wall shenanigans of more prominent comedic heroes. With the likes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Harley Quinn actively celebrating the funnier side of superheroes, Mystery Men deserves merit for breaking new ground. Its November 22, 2022 release on 4K is an excellent opportunity for new fans to discover it.

What Is Mystery Men About?

Mystery Men is loosely based on figures from Dark Horse’s Flaming Carrot Comics, depicting a series of D-list heroes as unlikely underdogs. They include the likes of The Blue Raja, whose primary skill is fork-throwing, and Invisible Boy, who only disappears when no one is looking. They get their chance at greatness when Captain Amazing — their world’s equivalent of Superman — is killed battling the archvillain Casanova Frankenstein. They’re compelled to use their dubious superpowers to save the city from disaster.

The movie adopts an openly satirical tone, poking fun at the pomposity of earlier superhero movies and casting comedic actors like Ben Stiller and Janeane Garofalo in the leads. Its surreal look is inspired by Tim Burton’s Batman movies: mixing different styles and eras with bright four-color lighting to create a viable alternate universe. Its heroes come across as endearing dreamers as they reach for the big time without necessarily having the skills to back it up. There’s even a barely coded coming-out scene as The Blue Raja reveals his secret identity to his surprisingly understanding mother. Mystery Men makes notable efforts at diversity, with prominent minority heroes in an era dominated by cishet white men.

Why Mystery Men Was Ahead of Its Time

Mystery Men opened a year after the disaster of Batman & Robin set the entire superhero genre back on its heels. The first X-Men movie was a year away, and the cycle that began with the first Batman movie in 1989 looked to be coming to an ignominious conclusion. A “failed” comedy about superheroes seemed like the sad raspberry at the end of the party, and the film’s anemic box office quickly consigned it to the bargain bin.

In truth, however, the comedy still works today, in part because rumors of the genre’s death were greatly exaggerated. Indeed, Marvel and DC properties have become so prolific that they often emulate Mystery Men‘s key thesis. Figures like The Scarlet Witch, for instance, would have once been relegated to also-ran status but now find themselves at the vibrant creative center of their respective universes. Jennifer Walters’ friends and clients in She-Hulk possess the same kind of goofball powers, while James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad reveals a similar gang with questionable abilities called upon to deal with a genuine cosmic threat. It’s worth noting that Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy movies were once considered risks, owing to the same irreverent tone and comparatively obscure characters. They have since become one of the staples of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Their beats all match Mystery Men‘s very closely, and while the world may not have been ready for what it laid down in 1999, times have changed. With comic book adaptations continuing to dominate pop culture, trendsetters like Marvel have welcomed a bit of self-satire into their makeup. Mystery Men paved the way for that long before the public caught on, and its once-forgotten pleasures have aged like fine wine. It definitely merits a re-evaluation, as well as a fresh look from anyone who missed it.