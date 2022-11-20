Name dropping | Santa Cruz earns environmental award

The city of Santa Cruz has been recognized by the Carbon Disclosure Project as one of 122 cities and counties worldwide taking strong leadership on environmental action and transparency, according to a release from the city.

Designed to encourage and support local governments to ramp up their climate action and ambition, the project’s Cities A-List is based on environmental data.

To score an “A,” among other actions, a local government must provide full transparency through the Carbon Disclosure Project, have a recent community-wide emissions inventory, and have published a climate action plan. It must also complete a climate risk and vulnerability assessment and have a climate adaptation plan to demonstrate how it will tackle climate hazards. The city of Santa Cruz adopted its climate action plan 2030 in September 2022 and its climate adaptation plan in 2018.

Santa Cruz Mayor Sonja Brunner applauded the city’s achievement. “I am so proud that the city of Santa Cruz has earned a spot on the CDP Cities A List — one of 49 cities and counties in North America to be recognized for meaningful action to reduce emissions and increase community resilience,” said Brunner in a prepared release.

Beth Carr, Howard Sherrer honored

Beth Carr and Howard Sherrer each received an award for their efforts at Santa Cruz Community Credit Union during the California-Nevada Credit Union League awards ceremony on Nov. 3.

Carr, president and CEO of Santa Cruz Community Credit Union, received the 2022 Social Impact Award, which honors individuals who demonstrate an unyielding dedication to building stronger communities and improving members’ lives.

“Beth drives our mission of providing economic justice in all we do at the credit union,” said Katie Fairbairn, chief experience officer in a prepared release. “It is the lens by which we do everything at the credit union, from developing products and services to how we serve each of our members.”

Sherrer received the 2022 J. Alvin George Outstanding Volunteer Award, which honors significant contributions by people who serve credit unions in volunteer capacities.

“Howard has been an incredible leader for our credit union throughout these past couple of years, especially when you look at his direction in guiding the credit union through the pandemic,” said Carr in a prepared release.

County earns budget award

Santa Cruz County announced it has received a Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association. The award is the highest form of recognition in governmental budgeting, according to a release from the county.

In addition, Santa Cruz County received a Special Performance Measures Recognition for its integration of the 2022-23 Annual Budget with the County’s Operational Plan, including metrics allowing the public to track progress on specific objectives. For details, visit santacruzcounty.us.

