NCIS LA season 14: Hidden meaning in Deek’s mother’s return exposed

When Pamela first arrived in season seven, viewers gained insight into Marty’s heartbreaking upbringing.

It was revealed he didn’t have a good relationship with his father Gordon John Brandel because he was abusive and an alcoholic.

Deeks revealed, when he was 11 years old his father got drunk and pointed a shotgun at him and his mother.

As a youngster, Deeks was able to grab another gun and shot his dad in self-defence.

Although, everyone survived it was made clear the moment had more of a phycological impact on the investigator.

