Netflix is adding 20 new movies and shows this week (Nov 20, 2022)

It’s Thanksgiving week and besides the joy that comes with putting yourself in a food coma, this week also brings a bunch of new Netflix movies and shows. While you’re avoiding your relatives in the bathroom or hiding in your car, you can check out a new Netflix Original series, a new comedy special, and a new Christmas movie.
Wednesday is finally coming to Netflix on Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022. While this new show about Wednesday Addams screams Halloween, Netflix decided it would come out right before Thanksgiving.
The series follows the young Addams daughter as she transfers to a new school. She also learns to master her psychic abilities and figures out the mysteries that her parents seem to be involved in.
Wednesday stars Jenna Ortega, Gwendoline Christie, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, and Joy Sunday.
Trevor Noah also has a new comedy special coming this week. It hits Netflix on Tuesday, Nov. 22. This will be his first comedy special since announcing his departure from The Daily Show. Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would features the comedian talking about learning German, judging people in horror movies (don’t we all?), and dealing with modern forms of communication.
You can also check out The Noel Diary on Thursday, Nov. 24. The new holiday movie stars Justin Hartley, Barrett Doss, Bonnie Bedelia, James Remar, Treat Williams, and Essence Atkins.
It follows best-selling author Jake Turner as he returns home for Christmas to deal with his estranged mother’s estate. While there, he finds a diary that may reveal secrets from his past and the past of a young woman named Rachel. She is the daughter of a woman who used to work for his parents.
This week also brings Christmas on Mistletoe Farm on Wednesday, Nov 23, and season 3 of Blood & Water on Friday, Nov 25.
New on Netflix this week: Nov 20-26
Nov 21
My Little Pony: Winter Wishday
StoryBots: Answer Time
Nov 22
LEGO: City Adventures season 4
Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would
Nov 23
The Boxtrolls
Blood, Sex & Royalty
Christmas on Mistletoe Farm
Lesson Plan
The Swimmers
Taco Chronicles: Cross the Border
The Unbroken Voice
Wednesday
Who’s a Good Boy?
Nov 24
First Love
The Noel Diary
Southpaw
The Vanishing
Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor
Nov 25
Blood & Water season 3
Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich
