Netflix is adding 20 new movies and shows this week (Nov 20, 2022)

It’s Thanksgiving week and besides the joy that comes with putting yourself in a food coma, this week also brings a bunch of new Netflix movies and shows. While you’re avoiding your relatives in the bathroom or hiding in your car, you can check out a new Netflix Original series, a new comedy special, and a new Christmas movie.

Wednesday is finally coming to Netflix on Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022. While this new show about Wednesday Addams screams Halloween, Netflix decided it would come out right before Thanksgiving.

The series follows the young Addams daughter as she transfers to a new school. She also learns to master her psychic abilities and figures out the mysteries that her parents seem to be involved in.

Wednesday stars Jenna Ortega, Gwendoline Christie, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, and Joy Sunday.

Netflix is adding Wednesday and The Noel Diary this week

Take a peek at the trailer here:

Trevor Noah also has a new comedy special coming this week. It hits Netflix on Tuesday, Nov. 22. This will be his first comedy special since announcing his departure from The Daily Show. Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would features the comedian talking about learning German, judging people in horror movies (don’t we all?), and dealing with modern forms of communication.

Take a look at the trailer here:

You can also check out The Noel Diary on Thursday, Nov. 24. The new holiday movie stars Justin Hartley, Barrett Doss, Bonnie Bedelia, James Remar, Treat Williams, and Essence Atkins.

It follows best-selling author Jake Turner as he returns home for Christmas to deal with his estranged mother’s estate. While there, he finds a diary that may reveal secrets from his past and the past of a young woman named Rachel. She is the daughter of a woman who used to work for his parents.

Check out the trailer here:

This week also brings Christmas on Mistletoe Farm on Wednesday, Nov 23, and season 3 of Blood & Water on Friday, Nov 25.

New on Netflix this week: Nov 20-26

Nov 21

My Little Pony: Winter Wishday

StoryBots: Answer Time

Nov 22

LEGO: City Adventures season 4

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would

Nov 23

The Boxtrolls

Blood, Sex & Royalty

Christmas on Mistletoe Farm

Lesson Plan

The Swimmers

Taco Chronicles: Cross the Border

The Unbroken Voice

Wednesday

Who’s a Good Boy?

Nov 24

First Love

The Noel Diary

Southpaw

The Vanishing

Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor

Nov 25

Blood & Water season 3

Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich

What will you be watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!