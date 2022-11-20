Netflix’s ‘1899’ Overtook ‘The Crown’ and ‘Dead to Me’ to Become the Site’s #1 Show in Only 72 Hours

1899 takes place in (you guessed it) 1899, where we follow a group of European emigrants who are traveling on a ship to New York City. While these travelers are hoping to start new lives, their plans take an unexpected turn when they come across the Prometheus, another ship that appears to be lost at sea. And what they discover on this ship will be more horrifying than they could’ve ever imagined.

As we see from the trailer, there are a few familiar faces in the cast, including former Élite star Miguel Bernardeau. “Captain! We paid good money for this trip,” he says in the clip. “Seven days to get to New York. No detours.” Obviously, things do not go according to plan, and this detour will be life-altering for everyone on board.