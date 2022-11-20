New campaign to conserve energy and save on bills

Turning down the thermostat by 2C could reduce the UK’s usage by around 15 percent and cut around £28bn from the country’s bill. That works out at £400 saved per household, it has been reported.

People will also be encouraged to reduce the flow rate of their boilers and install energy-efficient lightbulbs under the plans to be announced by Grant Shapps, the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Secretary.

A senior government source told The Sunday Times that “most families can reduce their energy consumption by 15 to 20 percent by smarter energy usage and insulation — so we need them to take responsibility for that”.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, the chancellor, confirmed in his autumn statement on Thursday that help with energy bills will continue next year but become less generous than current levels.

Mr Hunt said the Energy Price Guarantee – which limits the unit cost of gas and electricity – will continue for another 12 months, but that the cap will rise to £3,000 from £2,500.