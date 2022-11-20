Categories
New Shows and Movies on Netflix This Week: ‘Wednesday’ and More


It’s hard to believe we’re already halfway through November, but the holiday season is upon us — and with it, long weekends and cozy nights on the couch. Fortunately, Netflix offers plenty to watch as the winter season grows nearer. Here are the new shows and movies to look out for on Netflix this week, from Nov. 20 to Nov. 26.

Trevor Noah’s comedy special hits Netflix this week

><span>▶</span>” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/vrodN7I_Xko?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe></p> </div> </figure> <p>Trevor Noah has been making people laugh for years as <a target=the host of The Daily Show. However, on the heels of his announcement that he’ll be leaving the talk show behind, Noah is dropping his own comedy special on Netflix. It promises to be every bit as entertaining as his previous work. And judging by Netflix’s trailer, Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would will poke fun at modern-day politics and recent events.

