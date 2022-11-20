New Shows and Movies on Netflix This Week: ‘Wednesday’ and More

*{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{height:1.5em;text-align:center;font:48px/1.5 sans-serif;color:white;text-shadow:0 0 0.5em black}

the host of The Daily Show. However, on the heels of his announcement that he’ll be leaving the talk show behind, Noah is dropping his own comedy special on Netflix. It promises to be every bit as entertaining as his previous work. And judging by Netflix’s trailer, Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would will poke fun at modern-day politics and recent events.

Needless to say, if you’re looking for a laugh over the long Thanksgiving weekend, Noah’s special could be the perfect watch for you. Surely, it’ll be a great way to unwind from any tense conversations at the dinner table.

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would arrives on the streamer on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

‘Wednesday’ is the new Netflix show everyone will be talking about

Jenna Ortega in ‘Wednesday’ | Vlad Cioplea/Netflix

When it comes to new Netflix shows that everyone will be talking about, look no further than Wednesday. A fresh take on the Addams family — centered specifically on Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams — Tim Burton’s latest promises a thrilling adventure.

Not only will Wednesday breathe new life into the Addams Family franchise, but it will offer viewers a compelling mystery to follow. The show will see Wednesday attempting to uncover the truth about a “killing spree,” all while she attends Nevermore Academy and strives to conquer her psychic powers.

Wednesday would no doubt have been a great Halloween watch, but it’ll keep the spookiness alive through the end of November. Really, what’s better than that?

Wednesday debuts on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

‘Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich’ will tackle heavy but important topics