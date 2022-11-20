Next Two Prima-Class Norwegian Cruise Line Ships to Be Delayed

Norwegian Cruise Line has confirmed that the third and fourth Prima-class ships, already scheduled but not yet under construction, will be delayed due to supply chain issues impacting shipyard delivery schedules.

This follows the news in mid-August that the second ship in the new class, Norwegian Viva, was also to be delayed and had six initial sailings canceled.

Prima-Class Ships Delayed

In the recently released third quarter financial report, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings noted that the third and fourth Prima-class ships would have “adjusted delivery schedules … due to shipyard constraints.”

The two ships have not yet begun construction, but will be built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, in northeastern Italy, the same shipyard that built Norwegian Prima and is currently building her first sister ship, Norwegian Viva.

This delay reflects the ongoing difficulties with cruise ship construction, as shipyards are suffering from supply chain issues that are impacting construction schedules.

Photo Courtesy: Norwegian Cruise Line

Workforce issues may also be part of the difficulties, if the skilled workers necessary to complete the work on high-tech vessels are unavailable due to health and safety protocols, staffing challenges, or other issues.

The company’s third quarter report also cited “Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine and other macroeconomic events” as impacting new ship builds for all of Norwegian Cruise Line Holding’s brands, including Norwegian Cruise Line, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, and Oceania Cruises. While further delays are anticipated, the company does not expect to need to cancel any ordered ships.

The third vessel was planned to debut in late 2024 and the fourth in mid- or late 2025. Now, the ships will likely join the Norwegian Cruise Line fleet in early 2025 and early 2026, respectively. Names have not yet been announced for the third or fourth vessel.

It is not known whether the delays will also impact the fifth and sixth ships in the Prima class, for now, slated to debut in 2026 and 2027. It is likely too far in advance of those ships’ construction schedules to make such predictions.

About the Prima Class

The innovative Prima class debuted with Norwegian Prima when she was christened in Iceland at the end of August.

With a new energy-efficient hull design, a more decentralized layout, customized architecture, elevated dining and retail offerings, exclusive Broadway entertainment, and much more, the ship is a new look and feel for the cruise line, while maintaining excellent service and outstanding amenities.

Photo Credit: Melissa Mayntz

Just a few of the firsts onboard include the first three-level go-kart track at sea, the first charcoal sauna at sea, a digital art collection, and new elevated dining concepts, including exclusively curated specialty restaurants.

Supply chain issues also delayed Norwegian Prima‘s inaugural sailing, but the ship is now on her inaugural tour, offering limited sailings from various homeports, before she will homeport from Port Canaveral for the bulk of the winter Caribbean season.

In the spring, Norwegian Prima will offer several Bermuda itineraries from New York before repositioning to Europe for the 2023 summer season.