Nick Aldis Gives Insight Into Relationship With Tony Khan – Wrestling Inc.

“And AEW has got a tremendously loyal, strong fan base, really remarkable considering how long AEW has existed. And they give them what they want. I admire them for that. I’d like to think that I could fit in well and…provide something unique to that audience that would compliment the rest of the guys there, and compliment the style.”

Aldis also made clear that he felt he would be more than capable of working the modern style of wrestling fans of AEW and WWE were used to, in contrast to NWA’s more old-school approach.

“I think that sometimes, over the years, this image has been painted of me, that I’m this old school throwback guy, that therefore I hate everything modern,” Aldis said. “And you look at my body of work, the best stuff I’ve done has mostly been with guys who are the complete opposite of me. Whether it was Marty Scurll, Cody Rhodes, who, yes, there are comparisons, but has a totally different approach and style/ Tim Storm, totally different, Trevor Murdoch, totally different. When I worked with Ricky Starks at the NWA, [we] told a great story with him, again, because of the contrast.

“And even before we started doing ‘Powerrr,’ I worked with Robbie Eagles and Jonah Rock in Australia. Two totally different guys, but who have both gone on to have great success … I like to think I’m one of the best at this particular style. The serious, storytelling, ring general style popularized by Bret Hart. Nick Bockwinkel, Harley Race, those are the guys who I modeled myself after. But it’s in no way an indictment of the guys who have mastered other styles.”