North Webster Community Public Library — Teens Can Make A Pumpkin Pie

News Release

NORTH WEBSTER — The following activities are set to take place at North Webster Community Public Library. Attendees do not need a library card to participate in any of these events.

Teen Events

Do you like pie? Teen Bake and Take will be happening from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22. Bring a pie pan and take home a pie. Join in as they bake pumpkin pies with homemade flavored whipped cream just in time to take home for Thanksgiving.

Have the after-school blues? Stop by between 3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, to hang out with friends, play board games and battle in Mario Kart on the Nintendo Switch. Feel free to bring your own games to play. Snacks, coffee and pop will be provided. No registration is required.

Holiday Hours

The library will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25, for the Thanksgiving holiday, and will reopen for regular business hours, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26.

Adult Events

The Glean Team, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23. This experienced genealogy team is available to help with any genealogy or research questions.

Youth Events

Baby and Toddler Time, 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22. Join in for a fun experience of songs, stories and learning. Then plan on sticking around for meaningful and relaxing play plus networking with other parents. Appropriate for children ages birth to 36 months.

Family Story Time Thanksgiving Feast, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23. Please contact Mrs. Pam in the children’s department if you have forgotten what you signed up to bring.

For more information about any library events, call the North Webster Library at (574) 834-7122, visit nwcpl.org or click onto the library’s Facebook page.