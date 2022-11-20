Norway donates 220 m Kroner for civilians in Afghanistan

Oslo [Norway], November 20 (ANI): Ministry of Foreign Affairs Norway in a statement has announced a donation of 220 million Norwegian Kroner to the United Nations and the World Bank. This donation is intended to boost the humanitarian efforts of these organizations in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover of the country.

Further, in the same statement, the minister of foreign affairs has assured that these donations are made to specific organizations that promote human rights in the country. These will help the public to gain basic services and resources which will solve the humanitarian crisis and no funding provided by Norway will end up in the hands of the Taliban, according to the statement by MOFA Norway.

The people of Afghanistan after the Taliban’s hostile takeover of the country are suffering from economic collapse, loss of employment, and a serious shortage of food and other resources.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Anniken Huitfeldt further in the statement had explained that this has been a difficult situation for them well. In this situation, the government of Norway cannot reach and contact the government authorities in the usual way, for supplying these donations to the general public.

Further, this is not the first time that Norway has announced donations for the Taliban-raided country. Previously this year, Norway had donated nearly NOK 200 million for the service of humanity. A total of NOK 700 million have been donated by Norway to Afghanistan in 2022.

Not only Norway, but other countries also have extended support to Afghanistan. This year itself India with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) donated 10,000 metric tons of wheat to Afghanistan.

In May 2022, Afghanistan received over USD 760 million in cash as humanitarian assistance from the international community.

Even after all these donations, the condition of the local Afghan citizens doesn’t seem to improve even after the completion of more than a year of the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan.(ANI)