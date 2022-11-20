Norway’s Subsea Wins Contract for BP Gas Project in Trinidad and Tobago | MarketScreener

|
|
|All news about SUBSEA 7 S.A.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
5 013 M
–
–
|Net income 2022
|
7,09 M
–
–
|Net Debt 2022
|
268 M
–
–
|P/E ratio 2022
|417x
|Yield 2022
|1,35%
|
|Capitalization
|
2 998 M
2 998 M
–
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,65x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,59x
|Nbr of Employees
|11 869
|Free-Float
|73,9%
|
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends SUBSEA 7 S.A.
|
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|18
|Last Close Price
|10,33 $
|Average target price
|11,53 $
|Spread / Average Target
|11,6%
