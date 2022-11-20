Norwegian cruise liner ‘Viking Mars’ with 700 tourists here

Norwegian Luxury Passenger Cruise ship ‘Viking Mars’ with 700 tourists and 450 crew arrived at Colombo Port yesterday.

Viking Mars is calling over at the Colombo Port, commencing the winter season for cruise calls after the pandemic.

Sri Lanka will offer an array of shore excursion unique and diverse packages for the tourists, allowing them to discover the island

Ports, Shipping and Aviation Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva and Tourism Minister Harin Fernando were at the passenger jetty of the port to receive the ship.

The ministry said that the passenger ship, which sailed from Goa, India, is anchored at the port of Colombo for 24 hours. A special programme has been set up to provide them with the necessary customs, immigration and duty shopping complex facilities.

During the excursions,tourists will experience visits to Kandy and Pinnawala, city tours in Galle, walking tours in Colombo, boat tours in Muthurajawela and Madu River, experience an agro-village concept, three-wheeler tours, cultural shows, culinary experiences, art and architecture tours and taste of Ceylon tea.

Built in 2022, the ship has a depth of 6.7 meters, a length of 229 meters and a width of 32 meters.The Norwegian-flagged ship arrived at Colombo port in Sri Lanka from Marmagao port in Goa, India.