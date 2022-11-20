Categories
Health

Nov. 20 – $1M Bridge of Grace Legacy fund request heads to Fort Wayne council; $500,000 rejected for Lincoln center


The Legacy Joint Funding Committee supported $1 million for Bridge of Grace while rejecting a $546,000 request from the Rolland Center for Lincoln Research.

Both projects had been fast-tracked in the process, coming directly from the mayor’s office instead of going through the concept letter phase, and moved to the application phase.



