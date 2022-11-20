Categories Sports Novak Djokovic beats Casper Ruud to clinch sixth ATP Finals title Post author By Google News Post date November 20, 2022 No Comments on Novak Djokovic beats Casper Ruud to clinch sixth ATP Finals title Novak Djokovic beats Casper Ruud to clinch sixth ATP Finals title Sky Sports Source link Share this:TweetPrintTelegramLike Loading... Related Tags ATP, beats, Casper, clinch, Djokovic, finals, Novak, Ruud, SIXTH, title By Google News GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines. View Archive → ← Tesla recalls 321,000 Model 3 and Model Y cars over rear light issue | Engadget → Ellucian Wins 2022 Stratus Award for Cloud Computing | Ellucian Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.