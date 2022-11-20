One Minute on the North Fork: Making apple pie at Wickham’s Fruit Farm

Wickham’s Fruit Farm is one of the largest and oldest farms on the North Fork, known for its extensive U-Pick fields. Throughout harvest season, the farm offers produce that’s as fresh as it gets with visitors picking fruits like peaches and apples straight from the trees.

Around Thanksgiving time, the farm’s storefront is filled with the sweet scent of apples baking in the oven. Visitors can watch through a screen to the kitchen as Manager Laurie McBride creates the store’s freshly baked pies.

Spend a minute with us as we make homemade apple pie with McBride.