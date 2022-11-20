Categories
Canada

Ontario education worker strike deadline is 5 p.m. Talks continue | CBC News


Parents across Ontario will find out later today whether 55,000 education workers intend to go on strike for the second time this month.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees and the province have been holding labour negotiations throughout the weekend, and the union has set a deadline of 5 p.m. today to reach a deal.

CUPE’s Ontario School Boards Council of Unions has said members will walk off the job en masse starting Monday if talks fail, and several school boards have said learning will move online in the event of a strike.

The union staged a two-day walkout earlier this month which came to an end after the province promised to repeal legislation that imposed a contract on its members and banned their right to strike.

CUPE, which represents workers like educational assistants and custodians, has said the two sides recently agreed on a 3.59 per cent wage increase, but the union is still fighting for higher staffing levels.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce issued a statement on Saturday afternoon touting the government’s improved offer and calling on CUPE to call off the proposed strike in order to keep students in class.



Source link

The Canadian Press

By The Canadian Press

Founded in 1941, CBC News is Canada's publicly owned news and information service. We are rooted in every region of the country and report on Canada and the world to provide a Canadian perspective on news and current affairs.

Our mission is to inform, to reveal, to contribute to the understanding of issues of public interest and to encourage citizens to participate in our free and democratic society.

We have journalists stationed in over 40 cities across Canada. We also have bureaus in London, Beijing, Washington, New York City, Los Angeles and Moscow.

CBC News uses pop-up bureaus as well, with reporters who fly in when a story occurs beyond our existing bureaus.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: