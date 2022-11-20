Own a Kindle? Don’t miss your chance to unlock millions of books free





For the Black Friday sales, Amazon has slashed the price of its popular Kindle Unlimited service. The ideal companion for your Kindle eReader lets you access a huge library of over a million eBooks, along with magazine subscriptions and audiobooks for £7.99 – which is the price of some eBooks on their own! And right now you can get three months for the price of one.

The money-saving deal, which essentially gives two months of access for free, will help you save almost £16 on the cost of your membership. So if you’ve been thinking of signing up for Kindle Unlimited for a while then now is a great time to do so. The offer is only available until November 30 so if you’re interested make sure you don’t delay signing up. Before you do rush out to sign-up there are a few important things to point out. Firstly, this offer is for new customers – so if you’re already a paid-for member or are enjoying a free trial you won’t be eligible.

If you’ve used a Kindle Unlimited free trial or promotion within the last 36 months you may not be eligible as well. For anyone that is able to sign up, just bear in mind Amazon will apply auto-renew by default. So if you don’t want to continue using Kindle Unlimited after your three months it is up make sure you cancel before then. Another important thing to point out is you don’t need a Kindle eReader to enjoy all the perks of Kindle Unlimited. Like with Kindle eBooks, you can access Kindle Unlimited on a variety of devices via the official Kindle app.

The eBook subscription service can be accessed on your Android or iOS smartphone or tablet, on your laptop and on Kindle eReaders and tablets. If you’re not eligible for the deal, but are on the hunt for something new to read, then Amazon has another offer that could tempt you. As part of its Prime Day sales Amazon has slashed the prices of over 1,290 eBooks, with popular titles available from as low as 99p.

Best-sellers from the likes of James Patterson, Lynda La Plante, John Grisham and much more are all available as part of the eBook sale. Elsewhere, as part of its Black Friday sale, Amazon has also launched price cuts for a range of eReaders – including the Kindle Paperwhite, which is widely regarded as the best all-round eReader money can buy. Usually, the Kindle Paperwhite is available for £129.99 for the 8GB model with ads. But as part of the Black Friday sale, the price of the Paperwhite has dropped to £94.99. That’s just £10 more than the entry-level Kindle, and for that price, you’ll get a device with much better specs and a larger screen.

