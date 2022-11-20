Categories
Pancakes & Pajamas Holiday Movies


Can’t make it? Check out these additional dates:

Put on your comfiest pjs, grab your family, and join us for the coziest movie day. Enjoy some fluffy pancakes while you snuggle up and watch your favorite family holiday movies! Plus, we’re adding an extra stack of fun to the mix with goodie bags and other awesome surprises!

Sunday, November 27 | Elf
Sunday, December 11 | The Grinch

The Great Hall at Fashion Show Mall

