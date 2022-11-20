Balancing school and her advocacy work is a challenge on its own however, 19-year-old Swami Vivekananda student, AnnMary Raduva uses her passion for the environment to thrive.

Ms Raduva is one of the recipients for the Fiji Children’s Award and is recognized for her advocacy for environmental and climate change in Fiji.

She started advocating at the age of 14 and later started her first campaign “Say no to balloon releasing”.

At a very young age, Ms Raduva took interest in how balloon fragments affect our marine life.

She said that it all began with a YouTube documentary which highlighted how balloon fragments affect our marine ecosystem.

She shared this with her parents who advised her to pray about it.

“We started cleaning up the Suva foreshore and noticed a lot of balloon fragments along the shorelines and that was what sparked my advocacy on how harmful balloons can be to both marine and land animals”.

Ms Raduva is also the founder of Young Eco-Champions League, Fiji, an organisation she started at the age of 16.

“It’s an organisation where children under the age of 18 come together collectively and talk about different issues such as climate change, mental health and many other social issues” she said.

The organisation has grown over the years and now has more than 860 members.

The eco-champs began planting mangroves along the Suva foreshore in 2018 and have officially planted over 18000 mangroves “and we will continue to plant mangroves until we can’t plant anymore” she shared.

Ms Raduva also shared that she was lobbying for Government to amend the Fiji Litter Act 2008 Law to classify balloons as a form of littering.