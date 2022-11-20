Pensioners on certain benefits can get £25 during cold weather

The £25 is paid to eligible people when the temperature falls below or is forecast to be zero degrees celsius for seven days in a row. The scheme runs from November 1 to March 31.

People can get the funds if they are on Pension Credit, or on certain benefits or Support for Mortgage Interest.

Pension Credit provides support for a person who has reached state pension age and who is on a low income.

To qualify, a person needs to live in England, Scotland or Wales and have reached state pension age.

There is also the option to start the application up to four months before a person reaches state pension age.

In Scotland, the scheme has been replaced this year, with those who are eligible receiving an annual £50 Winter Heating Payment instead, regardless of the weather conditions during the winter.

