Pensioners on certain benefits can get £25 during cold weather

The £25 is paid to eligible people when the temperature falls below or is forecast to be zero degrees celsius for seven days in a row. The scheme runs from November 1 to March 31.
People can get the funds if they are on Pension Credit, or on certain benefits or Support for Mortgage Interest.
Pension Credit provides support for a person who has reached state pension age and who is on a low income.
To qualify, a person needs to live in England, Scotland or Wales and have reached state pension age.
There is also the option to start the application up to four months before a person reaches state pension age.
In Scotland, the scheme has been replaced this year, with those who are eligible receiving an annual £50 Winter Heating Payment instead, regardless of the weather conditions during the winter.
READ MORE: Martin Lewis predicts when new £900 cost of living payments will be made
A person may be able to get the payment even if they have other income, savings, or they own their home.
Other benefits may qualify a person to receive a Cold Weather Payment:
- Income Support
- Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance
- Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)
- Universal Credit
- Support for Mortgage Interest.
DON’T MISS
A person who has a disabled child amount in their Universal Credit claim will be eligible regardless of if they are employed or not.
People who get Support for Mortgage Interest (SMI) will usually be entitled to Cold Weather Payments if they have any of the following:
- A severe or enhanced disability premium
- A pensioner premium
- A child who is disabled
- Child Tax Credit that includes a disability or severe disability element
- A child under five living with them.
Source link