Philip’s protective advice to Queen three years before his death





Prince Philip “wanted to sue” The Crown over the portrayal of his sister’s death. The royal consulted with a law firm over fictional scenes where a 16-year-old Philip is involved in the real life plane crash of his sister. Royal expert Robert Jobson said Philip also told the Queen not to watch the hit Netflix show.

Speaking to TalkTV, royal author Tessa Dunlop said: “This was in an earlier episode where Philip as a child was portrayed as being in some way responsible for his beloved siste Cecile’s death, not just her death but what wiped out the entire family. “It was a fabrication, this young Philip was given agency in her decision to fly, that was nonsense. “For us, they were just a half-forgotten past that most of us haven’t lived through except of course the very old Duke who lived it all and understandably, it felt raw. “He watched and I believe he told the Queen not to watch it.” READ MORE: Meghan and Harry snub Christmas invite from Charles, expert claims

Mr Jobson added: “I’d heard that he did watch it and he said to her, don’t watch it because it will just irritate you.” It comes as Sir Jonathan Pryce said the public will take “a bit of comfort” from seeing Elizabeth II in the fifth series of The Crown. The 75-year-old actor stars as the former monarch’s husband Prince Philip, taking over from Tobias Menzies in Netflix’s royal drama. Elizabeth II, who has the longest reign of any British monarch, died in September aged 96.

When asked about if her death will change anything for The Crown at a press conference on Tuesday, Sir Jonathan said: “I think people will, you know, I don’t want to sound too pompous about it, but they’ll gain a bit of comfort from seeing her, embodied again.” He added: “(It’s also) a reflection of where our society is at the moment with a lack of trust and a lack of believability in our politicians. “The same happened with Diana’s death for the public, people said, ‘You’re not gonna do it, we’re gonna do it’. And they came out in huge numbers. “And I think part of for me seeing the crowds queuing for the Queen was saying: ‘This is the kind of person we want to be following and leading our country’.” DON’T MISS Princess Anne appears confused as player drops to ground [VIDEO]

Imelda Staunton, who takes over from Olivia Colman as Elizabeth II, said people “admired” the monarch for doing her job and “keeping her promise” to the public. The 66-year-old actress said: “You know, people say love, I think they admired (the Queen) and here we are celebrating a woman who… just did the job, not anything outside the job, not the stuff around it. Just a straight line. “With her connection with horses, and horses have blinkers, and you just go straight on. And that’s what I feel she always did.” Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki were handed the baton of playing Charles and Diana by Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin.

