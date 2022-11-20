PICK A PET: Sadie, Domino and Duckie



Sadie is a very special pup who will need a very special owner. She is a 3-year-old female, boxer mix who was surrendered to the shelter in June. She is a very sweet and strong girl. She would need an owner who is willing to be patient with her and work with her to gain her trust. She’s short and stocky and has a ton of energy. She loves to run around outside and will sit for treats. She is also housetrained and has already been spayed. Her perfect home would be quiet and cozy with her being the only animal and an owner with an understanding of dogs and willingness to love and train her. To visit Sadie, stop by the Humane Society of Rome, 6247 Lamphear Road, call 315-336-7070 or go to www.humanesocietyrome.com.



Domino is currently in foster care and is living with two dogs and several cats. Domino loves to play but is also very affectionate. He is a very social kitten and when he isn’t busy playing, he likes to sit next to you and just chill. Domino would love a family he could grow with and a home that he could run around and explore. At the end of the day, he just wants to enjoy life with people he loves. If you would like to meet him, stop by Wanderers’ Rest Humane Association, 7138 Sutherland Drive, Canastota, or give them a call at 315-697-2796.