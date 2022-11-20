Pierce Brosnan’s Sons Dylan And Paris Got Real About Nepotism And Said They “Recognize” Their “Blessings”

OK, so, Pierce has two sons with Keely Shaye Smith: Dylan and Paris. Here’s a picture of all of them together.
Dylan (the one on the left) is a model and a musician, and Paris (the one on the right) is a filmmaker as well as, yes, a model.
Now, sure, maybe you don’t hear much about them in your day-to-day celebrity news consumption — but from these red carpet and events pictures alone, it’s clear that they’re out there living a life that’s very specific to, say, two people whose parents are famous actors.
Before you cry out “Nepo-babies!”, listen — they get it. And they understand.
In an interview with E! News, Dylan and Paris shared their thoughts on nepotism and how they benefit from it.
“I think we need to just be grateful for our blessings,” Paris said, with Dylan following up that he was going to say “the exact same thing” and that the two of them are “very lucky” in general.
“It’s always gonna be there, and we got to recognize it,” Paris added regarding the name-recognition they benefit from. “At the end of the day, we’re just grateful to be here.”
Paris also said that the brothers are still trying to “pave our own way” in Hollywood. “Dylan’s an amazing musician, and I’m painting right now, so we’re figuring it out,” he added. “Taking it day by day.”
