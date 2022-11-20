Piers Morgan lambasts ‘outrageously disrespectful’ BBC for Qatar snub





Piers Morgan has blasted the BBC after the broadcaster did not show the World Cup’s opening ceremony in Qatar as part of their coverage for the opening fixture between the hosts and Ecuador. The programme, which aired on BBC One, did not start until 3pm in the UK – just one hour before kick-off at the Al Bayt Stadium in Doha – and the ceremony had virtually finished by the time Gary Lineker appeared on TV screens.

The call seemingly irked Morgan, who has now hit out at the decision with a strongly-worded message posted on his Twitter account, which also seems to dig at long-standing broadcast rival Gary Lineker. He tweeted: “Outrageously disrespectful to Qatar that the BBC didn’t broadcast the World Cup opening ceremony and instead put out more virtue-signalling guff about how awful it is. “If they’re that appalled, they should bring home their vast army of employees & spare us this absurd hypocrisy.” A BBC spokesperson has since responded to criticism by confirming the ceremony was shown on iPlayer: “Full build up and coverage of the World Cup has been available across the BBC, including the opening ceremony on iPlayer.” READ MORE: World Cup fans left confused over disallowed ‘offside’ Ecuador goal in Qatar

Morgan would later double down on his claim when one supporter responded to his tweet by writing: “I’ll disrespect Qatar every day of the week.” To which the 57-year-old replied: “You can do what you like, I’m not obligated to pay a licence fee for your output.” Speaking recently on The News Agents, Morgan defended his decision to work at the World Cup in Qatar – whilst also defending the host nation amid fierce criticism. “I’m going to Qatar, I’m doing some punditry for FOX for the England USA group stage,” he said earlier this month.

“My show is aired in America and England, so why wouldn’t I? Also, I’ve got to say, a lot of this sports washing debate is laced with rank hypocrisy. “I mean, I wrote a column last week going through all the problems the countries in the last 32 have. “For example, eight of the last 32 countries – that’s a quarter of the countries in the World Cup finals – outlaw homosexuality. That’s one in four countries. “So if you’re going to use that as the stick to beat Qatar with, you have to then beat the other seven countries.”

